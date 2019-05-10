

KATHERINE MADISON HARAHAN



Katherine Madison Harahan of Katherine Madison Harahan of Smith Mt. Lake (SML), VA, formerly of Alexandria, VA, passed away on May 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Susannah, Pat (Ann), Sam (Eileen), Peter, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kit was educated at Mary Washington University and the University of Pittsburgh, with an M.S. in Library Science. Kit worked for 35 years in Washington, DC as a professional banking trade association librarian concluding her career in 2011 at the American Bankers Association. Kit was a longtime member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church and the Alexandria Singers. At Smith Mountain Lake, she was an active member of Trinity Ecumenical Church, The Lions Club, The Lakeside Singers, The SML Democratic Party, and The Friends of SML State Park.

Kit had a very positive spirit, always cheerful; she adored her pet dog Rocky; she relished family, friends, her church, singing, travel, and working on community projects. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service in Kit Harahan's memory will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Church, Moneta, Va.. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Kit's honor to the Friends of SML State Park, 1235 State Park Road, Huddleston, Va. 24104, or to The Memorial Fund at Trinity Ecumenical Church, Moneta, Va. 24121-1915

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/ Smith Mountain Lake.