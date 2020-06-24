Katherine Ingraham

Katherine Good Ingram, age 95, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 in Arlington VA. Born in Randolph, MA, she was the daughter of John and Susan (Dempsey) Good. Katherine is survived by her devoted children, Susan Bell (Ken) of Arlington and Dr. Herbert Ingraham (Elizabeth) of Danville, PA. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Alice Bell, Anne Bell, Dr. Caitlin Ingraham, Dr. Megan Ingraham, and Herbert (Marie-Pier) Ingraham; and two great-grandsons, William and Jameson. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Vella, her sisters-in-law Ann Good and Bobette Good, and many nieces and nephews. Katherine studied bookkeeping at Burdette College and was the bookkeeper of every organization to which she belonged. She met her husband, Herb, while visiting friends in Washington, DC. They married in 1952, relocating to Cherry Hill, NJ when Herb left the Naval Research Lab for RCA. They raised their family in Cherry Hill, and enjoyed the company of many good friends. In 1979, they relocated to Frederick, MD, where Katherine remained until she moved to Brookdale Arlington in 2015. Katherine was a devoted wife and mother and happiest when spending time with family. She was an amazing cook, a baking legend, and loved to entertain family and friends. She walked nearly every day until the pandemic, and enjoyed travel, especially trips to Cape Code and Nantucket, bridge and gardening. The family would like to thank Dr. Philip O'Donnell, Dr. Edward Howard and the staff at Brookdale for their care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 3304 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA. Interment will be at Glade Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.