KATHERINE LENA GASSAWAY

Notice
Guest Book
  • "To the Johnson Family: May the God who "binds up the..."

 

Katherine Lena Gassaway  

Katherine Lena Gassaway, daughter of the late James and Blanche Gassaway, departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She is survived by one sister, Geneva Gassaway and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14 at Van Buren United Methodist Church, 35 Van Buren Street, NW, Washington, DC, Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment: Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens. Arrangements by Snowden Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.