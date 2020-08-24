1/
Katherine McLaughlin
Katherine McLaughlin  
Katherine S. McLaughlin (Strouth) passed away on August 19, 2020 of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of Gary L. McLaughlin. Loving Mother of Jennifer and Michael McLaughlin. Daughter of the late James and Catherine Strouth. And sister of James, Jimmy, John, Sam, David, Robert, Peggy (Scott), Jean (Huber), and the late Sherman. Family and friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by procession for a graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Viers Mill Road, Rockville, MD at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your own preference. Help us celebrate a beautiful life and gentle person. Please sign the guest book at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
AUG
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
(301) 948-6800
