On Monday, August 24, 2020, Katherine Meeker of Winchester, Virginia, loving wife, mother of three children, and grandmother of five, passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Katie was born Katharina Blank in Mariental, Ukraine on July 21, 1942 to German parents, the late Clemens and Theresia (Meier) Blank, entering the family as the youngest of four sisters. With her family, she immigrated to the United States in 1952 and settled in Hamden, Connecticut. She graduated from Hamden High School in 1961 and Sacred Heart Dominican College in Houston, Texas in 1968 with a degree in Nursing. Katie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob; her daughters, Terri Springer and Melissa Veach (Brad); her son Bobby; her adored grandchildren, Maxwell and Madeline Springer and Andrew, Nicholas, and Alexis Veach; her sisters, Anna Binder, Barbara Blank, and Eva Chiaramonte; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; friends from throughout her life; and will be missed by her dog, Daisy Mae. A funeral mass will the held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive in Winchester, Virginia on Tuesday, September 1, at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Virginia.