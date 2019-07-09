

Katherine G. Mitchell



Katherine Mitchell of Falls Church, VA peacefully passed away on June 13, 2019. She was 85 years old. Katherine was born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 8, 1933. She moved to Washington, DC as a young girl and later settled into Falls Church, VA where she lived for nearly 60 years. Katherine worked as an Executive Assistant for Former House Speaker Jim Wright, a democrat from Texas. She worked for Jim Wright for 34 years, retiring in 1989. During her career she had the unique opportunity to travel internationally and meet a variety of world leaders. She was a trusted and loyal employee and made many lifelong friends during her time as a government employee. Katherine enjoyed the beach, extensive travel with friends, playing golf, gardening, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her three children, Becky (Ralph) Bennett of Rio, WV, Caroline Mitchell of Washington, DC, and Robert (Yvette) Mitchell of Falls Church, VA., and three grandchildren, Amanda Hardy, Zoe Mitchell and Sabrina Mitchell, one great grandson, Caleb, and, her half-brother, James Aldridge of Dunellon, FL. She was predeceased by her grandson, Joshua Hardy.

A graveside service will be held on Friday July 12 at 11 a.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy. Alexandria, VA. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at