

Katherine Moore



Passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2019 after battling cancer. She was born on July 31, 1936 in Long Beach, California and graduated from California State University at Long Beach with a Bachelor of Science in education. Kathy taught in Garden Grove, California for two years before applying for a highly competitive position to teach in Europe for the Department of Army. Kathy was accepted and assigned to teach fourth grade in Baumholder, Germany. While in Europe, Kathy made many friends and traveled extensively. Kathy also taught in Georgia, Alabama and Virginia at multiple public and private schools. She enjoyed volunteering at the White House, George Washington's Mount Vernon estate as well as Christ Church Gift Shop where she was manager for over 20 years. Kathy was predeceased by her parents David W. and Louise S. Southward and is survived by daughter Francee Preston (Brad) and son, Allen Moore (Jenny), grandsons Andrew (Sarah), Will, Mark, Jacob, and Zachary, her sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews as well as her beloved canine companion Lulu.