

Katherine B. Smith



Katherine B. Smith, 81, a retired Health and Human Services (HHS) budget analyst cited for helping implement the Administration on Aging's key 1980s block grant program, died peacefully on December 23, 2019 in Laurel, Maryland. The cause was cancer. In her 39-year civil service career, she received many honors, including a lifetime award for "sustained superior performance." Katherine Buffum Smith was born in the District on May 20, 1938 to Charles Walbridge Buffum and Katherine D. (Swartwout) of Bladensburg. She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1956. She is survived by one brother, Charles Walbridge Buffum Jr. and sister-in-law Kathleen Goforth of York City; a nephew Stephen Wilder Buffum, of Austin, Texas; niece Kathleen Buffum Glaser, of Woodbridge, Virginia, and a number of cousins, grand-nephews and nieces, and many dear friends. A lifetime resident of Prince George's County, she lived in Laurel since 1994. Cremation was carried out by Donaldson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, at 2 p.m. at Donaldson's Laurel Chapel, 313 Talbott Ave., with the Rev. John Rudd presiding. Afterwards, the family invites those who wish to continue celebrating an extraordinary life to gather at a local restaurant. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the or to veterans or animal protection charities. For additional information, please call 301-725-1690.