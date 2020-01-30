Katherine Spaeth Smith (Age 76)
Of Rockville, MD passed away on January 14, 2020. Loving mother of Jeff, Craig, and Jennifer Smith. Caring Nana of Zach, Samantha, Aram, Charlie, and Henry Smith. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD 20814. Memorial contributions can be made in Kathy's name to House of Ruth, 5 Thomas Cir NW #4, Washington, DC 20005. Please view and sign the family guest book at: