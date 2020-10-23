Katherine Soule
Katherine Soule, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home and Village in Boonsboro, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Asa Charles (Buster) Soule, mother of Dan Soule (Theralyn), Judy Soule (Brent), Chuck Soule (Barbara) and the late Karen Travis; grandmother to seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 and our concern for the safety of all, the funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family only (children and grandchildren). Visitation is limited to 10 persons at one time, wearing masks and following social distancing protocol. Graveside Service and Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Road, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20816, or to ASPCA, www.aspca.org www.collinsfuneralhome.com