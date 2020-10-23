1/
KATHERINE SOULE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Soule   
Katherine Soule, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Fahrney Keedy Memorial Home and Village in Boonsboro, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Asa Charles (Buster) Soule, mother of Dan Soule (Theralyn), Judy Soule (Brent), Chuck Soule (Barbara) and the late Karen Travis; grandmother to seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 and our concern for the safety of all, the funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family only (children and grandchildren). Visitation is limited to 10 persons at one time, wearing masks and following social distancing protocol. Graveside Service and Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Road, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20816, or to ASPCA, www.aspca.org www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved