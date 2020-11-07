1/
KATHERINE WALLACE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHERINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KATHERINE D. WALLACE  
On October 31, 2020, wife of the late William HS "Bill" Wallace, sister of Rosemary O'Driscoll and the late Alice Jean Perrigo, John. H. Brown, III, Wilma Kirchner and Kenneth Brown, devoted mother of Patricia D. Pugliese (James); Beverly D. Heberer (Michael); and Donald R. Dixon Jr. (Ingrid), step-mother of William Wallace, Jr. (Betsy); Bob Wallace; and Elizabeth Bachert, she is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends. Services for Katherine will be private. Her family hopes to have a celebration of her life in 2021. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church, Friendship, MD or Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons, MD. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
(410) 257-6181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved