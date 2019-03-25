KATHERINE "KAY" WATKINS

Katherine Watkins "Kay"  
Property Manager  
 

Kay Watkins was born in Orange, NY on August 1, 1941 and died in Alexandria, VA on March 20, 2019. She was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School and attended classes at Columbia University, New York University, and NOVA. Kay started her career with the American Friends of the Middle East, worked with the Ford Foundation in Indonesia, and served as a personal assistant to columnist, Drew Pearson. In 1974, she joined Golubin & Warwick as a property manager, spent 15 years with McEnearney Associates and subsequently opened her own firm in Alexandria in 1996.
 
Kay is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, granddaughter, Valerie, and her cousin, Beryl Matthews. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Raley and her second husband, Edward Watkins. There will be a memorial service at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. followed by a reception at Chadwicks in Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 25, 2019
