Of St. Michaels, MD died at her home on Saturday October 24, 2020.A wake will be held at her home in St. Michaels on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Easton, MD on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Face mask and social distancing will be required in the church.Arrangements are by the Framptom Funeral Home by the Coales-Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels.