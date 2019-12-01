

Katherine Eugenia Wilson (Age 95)



On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Katherine "Jean" Wilson peacefully passed away at Gentle Steps in Riverdale, Maryland. She is survived by son Gary Keith; sister, Januve Phillips; two grandchildren, Michael Bernard and LaKeisha Monique; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street NE, Washington, DC 20017. Interment Maryland Memorial National Park. Services by Taylor's Funeral Home.