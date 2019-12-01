The Washington Post

KATHERINE WILSON

Katherine Eugenia Wilson (Age 95)  

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Katherine "Jean" Wilson peacefully passed away at Gentle Steps in Riverdale, Maryland. She is survived by son Gary Keith; sister, Januve Phillips; two grandchildren, Michael Bernard and LaKeisha Monique; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6 at Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street NE, Washington, DC 20017. Interment Maryland Memorial National Park. Services by Taylor's Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
