KATHLEEN ANNARELLA
KATHLEEN V. ANNARELLA  
Kathleen Veronica Annarella, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Annarella. Loving mother of Lynne Schriver (Greg), Kathleen Mokabber (Jamshid), Debra McNally, and Mary Beth Annarella. Caring grandmother of Layla Gibbons, Emily Conte, Anthony Mokabber, and Patrick McNally. Dearing great-grandmother of Josi Kathleen Gibbons. Interment at Gate of Heaven. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at:www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

