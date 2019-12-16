Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN BROOKS. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 View Map Send Flowers Notice

brooks KATHLEEN LARKIN BROOKS (Age 73) Of Springfield, VA passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning hours of December 4, 2019. Kathy was born on May 20, 1946 to Donald and Mary Virginia Larkin of Providence R.I. There she attended the Lincoln School and graduated from Syracuse University. While on a post-graduation world-wind tour of Europe on $3/day with a girlfriend, she wrote letters home supposedly written on trains, when they were hitchhiking to save money. Upon her return she was commissioned as a 2LT in the U.S. Army in the Army Medical Specialist Corps in September 1967. After Officer Basic, at Ft. Sam Houston, she started her Dietetic Internship at then Letterman General Hospital. She had utilization tours in Colorado, Landstuhl and the 279th Station Hospital, Berlin Brigade, Germany. Fluent in French, after completion of her obligation she toured France and North Africa before returning to the States. She resided in Maine; Upstate NY; Utah and Arizona before settling in Northern Virginia. Kathy started what turned out to be a 30+ yr. career in Oncology Nutrition Services, later expanded to hospital-wide Inpatient and Outpatient Clinical Operations in the Nutrition Care Directorate at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Over those years she mentored over a hundred Interns within the Dietetic Internship Program at Walter Reed and after BRAC, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda. As Chief of Clinical Nutrition Services, she championed policies to enhance patient care. Her showpiece contribution was the design and implementation of Room Service Operations at Walter Reed and WRNMMC. Kathy was a dedicated Parishioner and member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, Burke Virginia; Corresponding Secretary of the Potomac Boxer Club; Treasurer and Newsletter Editor of the Laurel Garden Club. She would argue that her greatest accomplishment was raising three wonderful, loving and generous children. Her infectious, ever present smile and rapid-fire wit endeared her to all she encountered in her professional, civic and religious life. She is terribly missed by her husband, Alfred B. Brooks, M.D., daughter Shana Erin Pratt, son Travis Gavin Pratt and stepson Travis Bennette' Brooks; her much loved brother Michael Larkin of Narragansett, R.I. and his family. "Zuni" her Boxer, misses his Master and can't understand where she has gone. She was preceded in death by her canine charges Yankee (Standard Poodle) and Boxers Cody, Utah, and Yuma. The visitation service and a celebration of Kathy's life will take place at Demaine Funeral Home,

brooks KATHLEEN LARKIN BROOKS (Age 73) Of Springfield, VA passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning hours of December 4, 2019. Kathy was born on May 20, 1946 to Donald and Mary Virginia Larkin of Providence R.I. There she attended the Lincoln School and graduated from Syracuse University. While on a post-graduation world-wind tour of Europe on $3/day with a girlfriend, she wrote letters home supposedly written on trains, when they were hitchhiking to save money. Upon her return she was commissioned as a 2LT in the U.S. Army in the Army Medical Specialist Corps in September 1967. After Officer Basic, at Ft. Sam Houston, she started her Dietetic Internship at then Letterman General Hospital. She had utilization tours in Colorado, Landstuhl and the 279th Station Hospital, Berlin Brigade, Germany. Fluent in French, after completion of her obligation she toured France and North Africa before returning to the States. She resided in Maine; Upstate NY; Utah and Arizona before settling in Northern Virginia. Kathy started what turned out to be a 30+ yr. career in Oncology Nutrition Services, later expanded to hospital-wide Inpatient and Outpatient Clinical Operations in the Nutrition Care Directorate at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Over those years she mentored over a hundred Interns within the Dietetic Internship Program at Walter Reed and after BRAC, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda. As Chief of Clinical Nutrition Services, she championed policies to enhance patient care. Her showpiece contribution was the design and implementation of Room Service Operations at Walter Reed and WRNMMC. Kathy was a dedicated Parishioner and member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry of the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, Burke Virginia; Corresponding Secretary of the Potomac Boxer Club; Treasurer and Newsletter Editor of the Laurel Garden Club. She would argue that her greatest accomplishment was raising three wonderful, loving and generous children. Her infectious, ever present smile and rapid-fire wit endeared her to all she encountered in her professional, civic and religious life. She is terribly missed by her husband, Alfred B. Brooks, M.D., daughter Shana Erin Pratt, son Travis Gavin Pratt and stepson Travis Bennette' Brooks; her much loved brother Michael Larkin of Narragansett, R.I. and his family. "Zuni" her Boxer, misses his Master and can't understand where she has gone. She was preceded in death by her canine charges Yankee (Standard Poodle) and Boxers Cody, Utah, and Yuma. The visitation service and a celebration of Kathy's life will take place at Demaine Funeral Home, www.DemaineFunerals.com ; December 18, 2019 , 4 to 8 p.m. Catholic Funeral Mass, TBA. Final Internment at Congressional Cemetery, Washington DC in May 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to Nativity Catholic Church-Operation Starfish. These gifts will be used to build houses in Haiti for those in desperate need of shelter. Gifts can be left at the church or sent to: Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. Be sure to include 'In Memory of Kathleen Brooks' on your check. Online giving via nativityburke.org , the Quick Give option allows you to designate the Fund "Starfish".In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to Nativity Catholic Church-Operation Starfish. These gifts will be used to build houses in Haiti for those in desperate need of shelter. Gifts can be left at the church or sent to: Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015. Be sure to include 'In Memory of Kathleen Brooks' on your check. Online giving via nativityburke.org , the Quick Give option allows you to designate the Fund "Starfish". Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close