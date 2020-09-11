1/
KATHLEEN BULLOCK
Kathleen Bullock  (Age 51)  
Of Kensington MD passed away in her home on September 5, 2020 after an 15 month battle with brain cancer. Born May 13, 1969, in Silver Spring, MD, to Frances and Mike McCullough, Katie's passions were her family, friends and her faith. She is survived by her husband, Albert Bullock; children, Albert and Hallam Bullock, and Seamus Bullock; mother, Frances McCullough; mother-in-law, Katja Bullock; siblings, Mike and Helen McCullough, Jeanne McCullough, Colleen and Joe Laughlin, Brian McCullough, Chris McCullough and Brendan and Leigh McCullough. A life-long resident of Montgomery County, Katie attended Connelly School of the Holy Child, and Washington College, graduating in three years with a Bachelor's of Arts in English Literature. Katie had also recently returned to school to follow her interest in interior design. A stay at home mother until her sons entered school, Katie first worked for the Catholic Church and then State and Federal Government. Services will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD 20895. There will be a wake from 1 to 2 p.m. and then the Funeral Mass beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the National Brain Cancer Society in Katie's memory- https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/KMB www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
