

Kathleen Langey Carmody (Age 95)



On Sunday, February 23, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of the late Donald Patrick Carmody; loving mother of Stephen P. Carmody, Michael C. (Janice) Carmody, Brendan J.(Vivian) Carmody, Justin P. Carmody and Matthew T. (Sandra) Carmody. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD, 20895 on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at 2pm (please arrive at the administration building by 1:15 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Washington, Attn: Honorary Gifts, In the Memo indicate the gift is made in memory of Kathleen Carmody, 924 G Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001.