

Kathleen K. Clarke (Age 76)



Of McLean, VA, unexpectedly passed away on March 4, 2020, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Kathleen was born on September 5, 1943, in Colorado Springs, CO to the late James "Jim" and Rosemary (Kelly) Clarke of Las Vegas, NV. She graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas, NV in 1961 and Colorado College in 1965.

Though born and raised in the Western United States, Kathleen moved to the Washington, DC region in the early 1970s where she worked as a medical technologist for several years at the National Institutes of Health before earning a J.D. from George Washington University Law School in 1976. She then had a successful career as an attorney until her retirement in 2016 from her position as Counsel at Seward & Kissel LLP's Washington, DC office.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jocelyn (Bush) Redman and Brian J. Redman, of McLean, VA; her two young granddaughters, Sophia Rosemary Redman and Evelyn Pauline Redman; her brother, James Y. Clarke III, of Reno, NV; and her sister, Carol Clarke, of Winchester, CA; along with a host of other family members.

Kathleen will be remembered for her infectious laugh, tough and astute demeanor, and her devotion to her daughter and granddaughters, each of whom love her dearly and carry her in their hearts. She will also be remembered for always having impeccably manicured nails.

A memorial service for close family and friends was held for Kathleen at Murphy's Funeral Home in Falls Church, VA. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington in honor of Kathleen.