

KATHLEEN ELIZABETH COLETON



Died peacefully at home on October 24, 2019 in Ashburn, Virginia at the age of 91.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Lynne (Joseph) Kasell of Ashburn, Virginia; her son Pete (Krista) Coleton of Arlington, Virginia; four granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Coleton of Hoosick Falls, New York; her parents, Mary and Lester Colberg of Silver Creek, New York; her brother John "Jack" Colberg of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; her sister Jane Whitwood of East Aurora, New York; and Marion Mack of Webster, New York.

Kathleen was born on February 19, 1928 in Silver Creek, New York to Mary and Lester Colberg. She graduated from SUNY/Cortland, New York in 1950 with a degree in Physical Education. She married James Coleton, an electrical engineer in 1952. After several family moves, they settled in Vienna, Virginia in 1978. There she returned to work as a secretary at George C. Marshall High School before retiring.

A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA. A reception will follow at the Old Brogue in Great Falls, Virginia. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences and fond memories of Kathleen may be offered to the family at