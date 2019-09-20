

KATHLEEN DAIRE CONNELLY



On September 16, 2019, KATHLEEN DAIRE CONNELLY, 68. Born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Garden City. Earned her undergraduate degree from Trinity College, Washington DC, with a year in Oxford, and a Masters Degree from the College of William and Mary. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband, Bill Parsons, a stepson and his wife, seven devoted brothers and sisters and fourteen nieces and nephews. She recently retired from a career with information services companies Boeing, SAIC and lastly LEIDOS in programs that contributed to national defense, intelligence and other related missions. Kathleen loved her family above all else. She was always kind and generous giving special attention to her nieces and nephews, encouraging them to reach for a higher potential to make their marks in the world while forever cherishing the eternal love and partnership of family. She was happiest when surrounded by her mother and father, husband and stepson, sisters and brothers and all of their friends and children, especially during our summer vacations in Vermont. Kathleen loved Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter and all other holidays where our family gathered. She embraced every holiday tradition, always joyfully immersed in all the preparations, cooking and especially baking. Kathleen's cookies, brownies, and cakes are legendary! Kathleen was taken from us much too early. She should have had many more years of happiness to enjoy her life with her husband, family and friends. Ballet at the Kennedy Center, the Shakespeare Theater, dinners at our favorite restaurants, our annual Christmas Party, walks in the park, Vermont in the summer, etc. We will miss her terribly but have some comfort that she's with her father and mother, Jim and Mary Louise Connelly, in Heaven. Funeral services will be held at St Ambrose Catholic Church in Annandale at 11 a.m., on October 7, 2019, followed by interment at Glebe View Cemetery in South Londonderry Vermont on October 19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathleen's name to Holy Hill Basilica in Hubertus, Wisconsin; or to the Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory, Weston, Vermont.