KATHLEEN ELAINE DIXON

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
2900 Sandy Spring Road
Olney, MD
Notice
Kathleen Elaine Dixon  
(Age 67)  

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Dixon; mother of Michael Dixon (Diana Santos) and Elizabeth Lessig (Patrick Bailey); daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Donahue; sister of Josephine Waugh (Ken) and Sharon Donahue (Rodney Conway). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Organization for Rare Diseases at https://rarediseases.org

Published in The Washington Post on June 3, 2019
