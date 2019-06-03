Kathleen Elaine Dixon
(Age 67)
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Dixon; mother of Michael Dixon (Diana Santos) and Elizabeth Lessig (Patrick Bailey); daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Donahue; sister of Josephine Waugh (Ken) and Sharon Donahue (Rodney Conway). Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, June 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church, 2900 Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD, on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Organization for Rare Diseases at https://rarediseases.org