KATHLEEN "Kathy" T. EVANS
On Sunday, November 24, 2019; the devoted wife of William F. Evans; beloved mother of William "Joe" J. Evans, Robert "Bob" K. Evans, and MaryAnn (Robert) Bradley; grandmother of Robert and Melissa Bradley and Rene and Craig Bradley; aunt of Kathy Kelliher, Kathy Burgess, and Meg Furman; and sister of the late Jerry Mellett, Johanna Kelliher, and Peggy O'Neill. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. If you wish to be in the funeral procession to the cemetery, you are asked to meet at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD no later than 11:30 a.m. Online guestbook available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com