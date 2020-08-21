1/1
KATHLEEN "KATHY" GALL
Kathleen Gall  "Kathy" (Age 76)  
Died of natural causes at Shady Grove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on August 4, 2020. Kathy retired as a beloved and successful special education teacher for the District of Columbia Public Schools, teaching at Paul JHS, MacFarland MS, and Mamie D. Lee school. Some of her students went on to succeed in college despite their disabilities. All of her students felt loved, included, and safe while she also pushed them to realize their full potential. She is survived by her son, Daniel, brothers, John Reid and Andrew "Buz" Reid, and granddaughters, Eowyn and Aliera. There are no plans for a memorial service due to COVID-19. Please consider a direct donation to a special education teacher in your area.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
