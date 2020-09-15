KATHLEEN GRIDLEY

Passed on Friday, September 4, 2020; the beloved daughter of the late Jane and Cecil Gridley; sister of Yaakov Gridley; sister-in-law of Gloria Gridley; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus; worked in Human Development in the private sector, and then Administrative Assistant for the National Weather Service. A history and Abraham Lincoln enthusiast. Active in her church, in disabilities organizations, and with the disabilities support group Handicapped Encounter Christ. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902, on Saturday September 26 at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Handicapped Encounter Christ, c/o Bill Meyer, 5401 Clifton Street, Springfield, VA 22151-3818. Checks should be made out to Handicapped Encounter Christ.