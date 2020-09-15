1/1
KATHLEEN GRIDLEY
Kathleen Ann Gridley  
Passed on Friday, September 4, 2020; the beloved daughter of the late Jane and Cecil Gridley; sister of Yaakov Gridley; sister-in-law of Gloria Gridley; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Graduated from University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus; worked in Human Development in the private sector, and then Administrative Assistant for the National Weather Service. A history and Abraham Lincoln enthusiast. Active in her church, in disabilities organizations, and with the disabilities support group Handicapped Encounter Christ. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902, on Saturday September 26 at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Handicapped Encounter Christ, c/o Bill Meyer, 5401 Clifton Street, Springfield, VA 22151-3818. Checks should be made out to Handicapped Encounter Christ.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
01:15 PM
Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
