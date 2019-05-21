

KATHLEEN ANN HAAS



Kathleen Ann Haas, née Moriarty, born July 13, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on May 17, 2019 at her home in Rockville, Maryland after a long struggle with cancer. Kathleen earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Detroit and taught English at several schools in the Montgomery County area. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frederic, their five children and nine grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday the May 25 (receiving starts at 10 a.m.) at Our Lady of Grace Chapel at 15663 Norbeck Road, with a reception to follow. Those wishing to send flowers in remembrance are instead requested to please consider a donation in Kathleen's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.