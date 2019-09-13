Kathleen Hanlon "Kate"
Died September 3, 2019 surrounded by friends. Kate was a longtime resident of Calvert County, Maryland. Kate graduated from Ohio State University and Harvard University. Her career allowed her to work on numerous projects throughout the world. Kate was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Rita Hanlon. She is survived by two sisters Diane O'Reilly and Mary Hanlon, one brother Michael Hanlon. She also has two nieces, a nephew and two great nephews. Kate donated her body to John Hopkins Cancer Research Institute and requested donations go to them. No services scheduled.