KATHLEEN JARBOE HANLON
On Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Hanlon (RIP 2007); loving father of Timothy J. (Laura), Kevin H. (Michelle), Joan H. (Michael) Mattingly, Sharon H. (Danny) Balkam, Eileen H. Maier, and Brian J. (Kelly) Hanlon. Also survived by 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD and on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3140 Gracefield Rd. Silver Spring, MD 20904, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School: The Visitation Fund, Washington, DC or Sisters of the Holy Cross, Notre Dame, IN. Arrangements by DeVol Funeral Home, Gaithersburg, MD.