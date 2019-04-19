KATHLEEN MARIE HARRIS (Age 84)
Passed away on April 17, 2019 in McLean, VA and formerly of La Plata, MD. Beloved wife of the late Willard Allen Harris, Jr.; mother of Kenneth Harris, Debbie Brickley, David Harris, Glenn Harris; sister-in-law of Barbara; grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who all loved her. Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Church, PO Box 1668, White Plains, MD 20695. Online guestbook available at