Kathleen Kinney Illig
Of Springfield, VA. She passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Kathleen was born in Buffalo, NY, and was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Illig, Jr. She leaves behind her children Kathleen I. Hendry (Richard) of Estero, FL, Frank J. Illig III (Wendy) of Ashburn, VA and FOUR grandchildren, Christopher and Erin Hendry, Caroline Illig Murphy (Patrick) and Paige Illig. Services to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Society of Former Agents of the FBI Foundation, 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025.