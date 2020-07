Or Copy this URL to Share

KATHLEEN JOHN "Katie"

Kathleen John, 86 of Woodstock passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Adler Center in Aldi Virginia. There will be a wine and cheese party to celebrate Katie's life at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes.



