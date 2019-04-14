Kathleen Lees Johns (Age 78)
On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Michael Johns; mother of Elizabeth Johns, Mary Johns (Eric Beam), and Philip Johns of Singapore. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.