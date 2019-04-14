KATHLEEN JOHNS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN JOHNS.

 

Kathleen Lees Johns (Age 78)  

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Michael Johns; mother of Elizabeth Johns, Mary Johns (Eric Beam), and Philip Johns of Singapore. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, April 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.