

KATHLEEN CLARE SMITH JOHNSON

February 24, 1924 - October 18, 2019



Kathleen Clare Smith Johnson died on October 18, 2019, at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital at age 95. She was a loving wife to Major General James A. Johnson, US Army Corps of Engineers, and devoted mother to her four children.

Kay served in the US Navy WAVES during WWII before marrying her husband, Jim, on Oahu, HI, in 1949. Throughout her life she was an accomplished artist and became a licensed real estate agent and member of the Northern Virginia "million-dollar' club during the 1970s and early 80s. She was the second youngest of six children of Wilbur J. Smith, an electrical, plumbing and heating contractor, and Anne Foran Smith, both of Owatonna, MN.

Kay was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her three sisters, Margaret Anne Rolfe of Spokane, WA, Mary Patricia "Pat" Singleton of Hayward, CA, and Sister Marie Therese Smith, C.S.J. of St. Paul, MN; and her two brothers, Wilber "Bill" T. Smith and John M. Smith, both of Owatonna, MN.

Kay is survived by her daughter Pamela J. Meister and husband Stephen Meister; son James A. Johnson, Jr. and partner Frank Spencer; son Mark T. Johnson and wife Moyo S. Johnson; son Stephen V. Johnsen; grandson Sean Johnson with wife Kyara and great-granddaughter Aria; and granddaughters Alissa-Marie, Leina-Mei, and Marika-Kei. Kay is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Kay possessed an exceptional intelligence and great sense of humor enjoyed by all she knew. She loved her family as well as her many life-long friends, including the West Point class of 1947, the untold numbers of civilian, military and Fort Belvoir community area residents, and the many wonderful friends at The Fairfax Retirement Community.

A reception will be held on Friday, November 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. in D Wing of Assisted Living at The Fairfax Retirement Community, Fort Belvoir, VA, followed in three weeks by a Catholic Mass and interment on Friday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel on the US Military Academy, West Point, NY.