

KATHLEEN MARY KEANE (Age 79)



Of Rockville, MD died on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Her sweet smile and ready laugh will be sorely missed by children Elizabeth Aune Sousa and Paul Aune; grandchild Alina Sousa; siblings Paula Lautzenheiser and Kevin Keane; and many other dear family and friends.

Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD. Funeral Mass Saturday June 22 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Charities USA, (703) 549-1390, www.catholiccharitiesusa.org

More information: