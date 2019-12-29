

KATHLEEN M. KELLY



On Saturday, December 14, 2019, after a long fight with lymphoma. She was born on January 2, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA to Jeanette and Robert Kelly, who predeceased her. Kathy worked for the Defense Logistics Agency, the U.S. Navy, and Voice of America as a human resources officer. For several decades, she was active in several Historic Alexandria organizations including as a docent at Gadsby's Tavern Museum and as an executive board officer in the friends' groups supporting Gadsby's and the Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum.

She enjoyed traveling throughout the world and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by numerous cousins, especially Mary Beth Regan, Mary Jeanne Broderick, and Mary Mason.

Visitation is from 4 pm to 8 pm on January 2, 2020, at the Everly-Wheatley funeral home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Interment will be in Philadelphia. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the Gadsby's Tavern Museum.