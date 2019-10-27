

Kathleen Mary Mackey (Age 68)



Of Oakton, Virginia, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019. She was born in Cresskill, NJ, on November 16, 1950. She is the daughter of Alice and Mike Grennan and is the fourth of five children. She graduated from Cresskill High School and Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, PA. Prior to settling in Oakton, she traveled the world working for World Airways, Piedmont Airlines and USAirways. She was a loving wife and stepmom, beloved sister and daughter, cherished grandmom and aunt, and a wonderful friend. She will never be forgotten and our gratitude for her has no end.

Surviving are her husband, Richard R. Mackey, her stepdaughter Vanessa Berry and her husband Craig (Duxbury, MA), her stepson Cade Mackey and his wife, Sarka (Youngsville, NC), her grandchildren, Griffin, Alex, Hudson, Natalya and Ryder, her siblings Rita Mintz (North Haledon, NJ) , Danny Grennan (Hamburg, NJ), Michael Grennan (Hawthorne, NJ), and Maureen Subler (Versailles, OH) and their families.