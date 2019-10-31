The Washington Post

KATHLEEN MARIE MANTONI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN MARIE MANTONI.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Manor Country Club
14901 Carrollton Road
Rockville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

KATHLEEN MARIE MANTONI  

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Rudolfo J. Mantoni; loving mother of Jack Kramer (Shirley), Bob Mantoni (Diane), Mike Mantoni (Kristi); beloved grandmother of Bobby Mantoni (Aubrey), Jennifer Mantoni (Donnie Stevens), Melissa Mantoni, Brandon Mantoni, Courtney Hartman (Rob) and Shawn Hendon; and great grandmother to Dylan Mantoni, Owen Mantoni and Ella Hartman; loving sister of Jack Smith, Sister-in-law of Betty Abel, and great friend to so many both near and far.
 
To celebrate Kathleen's life, the family will be receiving friends and neighbors on Friday, November 1 at Manor Country Club, 14901 Carrollton Road, Rockville, MD 20853 from 1 to 4 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JSSA (Jewish Social Service Agency), 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Please sign the family online guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.