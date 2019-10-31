

KATHLEEN MARIE MANTONI



On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Rudolfo J. Mantoni; loving mother of Jack Kramer (Shirley), Bob Mantoni (Diane), Mike Mantoni (Kristi); beloved grandmother of Bobby Mantoni (Aubrey), Jennifer Mantoni (Donnie Stevens), Melissa Mantoni, Brandon Mantoni, Courtney Hartman (Rob) and Shawn Hendon; and great grandmother to Dylan Mantoni, Owen Mantoni and Ella Hartman; loving sister of Jack Smith, Sister-in-law of Betty Abel, and great friend to so many both near and far.

To celebrate Kathleen's life, the family will be receiving friends and neighbors on Friday, November 1 at Manor Country Club, 14901 Carrollton Road, Rockville, MD 20853 from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JSSA (Jewish Social Service Agency), 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Please sign the family online guestbook at