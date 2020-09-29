KATHLEEN McENERNY

Kathleen Ann McEnerny
Kathleen Ann McEnerny, 57, of Arlington, VA died peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved by all, Kathleen dedicated her life to the safety and welfare of others, working as a development director and grant writer for non profit organizations throughout her career, including at NOVAM, Lawyers' Committee for Human Rights, and most recently Zero to Three. The first of four children to Harry McEnerny III and Janet Stell McEnerny, Kathleen's positive, gentle, kind, and open-minded outlook was recognized by all who knew her. Born in New Orleans, LA, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, TN. From there, she attended Centre College in Danville, KY and received her master's degree in education at UNC-Chapel Hill. Kathleen led a distinguished career in Washington, DC for a decade before settling in Arlington, VA in 2004. She was an avid and intelligent baseball fan, who enjoyed season tickets to the Washington Nationals baseball team, and one of her greatest joys was attending these games with her son. In her community, she was a highly respected and active supporter of youth baseball. The loves of Kathleen's life were her adopted and foster children, Andy McEnerny and Karen Maldonado, who brought her great pride every day of their lives. Kathleen is also survived by one brother, Harry McEnerny IV (Monica), and nephews Harry V and James Lee McEnerny. In addition, she leaves a sister, Allison Volz (Tom), and their son Andrew, and her sister Margaret and her son Finn. In memorial tribute, the family would be grateful for Kathleen to be honored with donations to the Zero to Three early childhood advocacy and action group (zerotothree.org
), where a fund to carry on her selfless works is being established in her name. There will be a time for remembrance and for offering of respects to the family at The Bon Air Memorial Rose Garden in Bluemont Park 850 N. Lexington St., Arlington VA 22205, from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing as you pay respects to the family and/OR the family would be honored to receive personal videotaped recordingsof condolences at mmcenerny@gmail.com
. Remembrances can also be posted at: adventfuneral.com
. A celebration of life will be held, in accordance to her wishes, in Vermont in the spring.