Kathleen McRoberts
1945 - 2020
Kathleen Louise McRoberts  
November 9, 1945 - April 30, 2020  Kathy passed on April 30, 2020 at Sunrise of Alexandria, VA. She was born on November 9, 1945 in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Elizabeth Silvia. She attended Lafayette Elementary School, Presidio Junior High School and Washington High School in San Francisco. While in the 10th grade, the family moved to Sparks, NV where she finished her education and graduated in 1962 from Sparks High School. After graduation she went to work for the City of Sparks. She married Ronald Trifeletti in 1964. They had their daughter Melissa. Kathy married Benjamin McRoberts in 1978. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Lentz, brother William Archibald (Patricia) of Port Ludlow, WA, brother Donald Archibald (Irene) of Sparks, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Silvia and sister Dorothy Rhine (Milton). Kathy moved to Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD and began her extended career in working for the government. She enjoyed the travel involved with her employment and visited as many places all over the world, as she could. Kathy is at rest at National Memorial Park, King David Memorial Gardens, in Falls Church, VA.If you wish to send an expression of sympathy, Kathy's selected non-profit organization is SOME - So Others Might Eat, P.O. Box 96325, Washington, D.C. 20090-6325

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
