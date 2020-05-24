The Washington Post

KATHLEEN MERRITT (1932 - 2020)
KATHLEEN DELORES MERRITT  

Kathleen D. Merritt "Kathy" transitioned to Glory on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Kathleen was born in Chadbourn, N.C. to Annie Ruth Howard Lewis and Shade Lee Howard. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Rollins; sons Ernest Daryl Bailey (Joyce) and Bradley Merritt (Sondra); sister Linda Bellamy (Charles); brother Jerome Howard and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and "Adopted Children". She was predeceased by her husband William Merritt;. Kathleen was known for her always present smile, her willingness to help anyone, and a willing volunteer wherever she lived. She was a kind person, an elegant woman who will be missed greatly by all. Interment services will be held at a future date in Florida. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
