KATHLEEN NEILL
1929 - 2020
Kathleen C. Neill  
On August 27, 2020 our beautiful mother passed away peacefully at the age of 91. Kathleen Ruth Corell of Ashburn, VA was born July 30, 1929 in New York City to Kathleen (White) and Henry Corell. She shared 70 wonderful years with her loving husband, John Van Ness Neill, Jr. and was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy and Carol and her beloved grandson, Evan.Sis met the love of her life at Indian Lake, NJ when she was six and he was seven. She married Johnny on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the Bronx.In addition to John, left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary Beth Miller (John), and her children, Pat Domina, Megan Converse (Matt), Robin Farr (Gary), Stacy McDonald (Tommy), Vanessa Barlett (Rick), John V. Neill III, Peter Neill (Sally), 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Our sweet, sweet mom will be dearly missed by us all.Services are to be held at Demaine Funeral Home at 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 on September 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Kathleen's memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
