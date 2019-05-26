

KATHLEEN NEVEL



Kathleen Rae Nevel of Annapolis, MD entered heaven peacefully surrounded by her family on May 22, 2019, at Washington Adventist Hospital.

She is survived by her devoted husband, four children, six grandchildren (Cotton, Brianna, Maggie, Emmett, Gretchen, Paige), four siblings; the remaining Dancing Aunts, Janet (Pat), Marlene (Barry), Coletta (Jack), and brother, Raymond (Eileen) and a large and loving extended family. Joining Bill in mourning are his brothers and sister, Bob, Ralph (Kathy), Betty. A viewing will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis, MD, 21401, 410-263-2222, Monday, May 27, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 620 N. Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. A brief celebration of life will be held at the reception immediately following the mass at the church. Interment will be later in Ohio with her and Bill's family. In lieu of flowers, feel welcome to honor Kathy's memory with a donation to either SIDS (Center for Infant and Child Loss, 737 West Lombard St., Room 233, Baltimore, MD, 21201) or Annapolis Friends of the Arts (FOTA, PO Box 4635, Annapolis, MD, 21401).