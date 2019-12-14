

Kathleen Elizabeth Nieman



Of Falls Church, VA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Timothy Gordon; brother Wesley Charles Nieman (Sylvia Maengkom); sister Mary Ann Blake (Steve); brother-in-law Doug Gordon (Melinda); loving nieces Tammi, Katy and Kristin and their families and her many friends.

Born on March 22, 1955 in Buffalo, NY to Wesley and Ruth Nieman, Kathy graduated with two undergraduate degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a graduate degree in economics from the State University of New York at Binghamton. She was an Energy Analyst at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for 40 years.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Everly Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, VA or the .