KATHLEEN LOFTUS NIXON (Age 101)
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Raphael I. Nixon; mother of Michael F.X. (Marie) Nixon, Patrick B. (Sok Chin) Nixon, Kathleen A. (Charles Posner) Nixon, Brian D. Nixon, Mary Eileen (Steven) Simione and the late Dennis S. Nixon. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3160 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.