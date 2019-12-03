

Kathleen M. Phillips

(Age 59)



Of Springfield, VA, died peacefully on November 22, 2019. Born April 22, 1960, in Omaha, she is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Rita Murphy of Red Oak, IA.

Kathy was a devoted mother and grandmother "Meme". Survivors include her husband, Richard Phillips; children, Sandra Gremminger, Katie Frank, and Alex Phillips; grandchildren, Emmeline, James, Cora, Oliver, and Charlotte; and her brothers, David Sohm, Kevin Murphy, and Kurt Murphy.

Many others will remember her maternal nature as she provided care for several families' children in her home.

A respected member of Sydenstricker United Methodist, she was also a valued area coordinator and trainer for both the HEROES Care and Stephen Ministry, touching hundreds of lives.

Services will be held at Sydenstricker United Methodist Church, 8508 Hooes Rd., Springfield, VA at 4 p.m. December 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sydenstricker UMC's Stephen Ministry. The family wishes to thank those who have extended support and aid for Kathy during her journey with cancer.