

Kathleen Ann Race



On Saturday September 21, 2019, Kathleen Ann Race, beloved wife of 51 years to Dennis M. Race, passed away. She was the loving mother to her daughter, Erin Elizabeth Race. She was blessed with two granddaughters, Willow Abigail Graves and Melody Elizabeth Graves, and son-in-law William Jefferson Graves. A viewing will be held at Money and King Funeral Home located at 171 West Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA on Friday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA on Saturday October 12 at 10 a.m. and will continue at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax VA. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Lupus Foundation of America.