KATHLEEN SCHAEFER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen Madden Schaefer  
Kathleen Madden Schaefer died peacefully on June 2, 2020. Although she couldn't be surrounded by her beloved family physically, they offered their prayers, love, and support. She was born the daughter of James Joseph Madden and Katherine Marie O'Toole on June 13, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA. Kathleen graduated from West Catholic High School and subsequently trained as a Laboratory Medical Technician. She was the sister of James Madden (Marion) and Patricia Allen (Richard) and is predeceased by her brother Robert Madden (Mary Ann). She is also survived by her five children: Christopher Schaefer (Christine), Daniel Schaefer (Alexa), Maureen Kearns (Steve), Karen Burnham (John), and Michael Schaefer; and ten grandchildren: Holden Kearns, Madeline Schaefer, Ann Marie Schaefer, Nicholas Kearns, Zachary Schaefer, Sean Schaefer, Hector Burnham, Alexandra Burnham, Caitlin Schaefer, and Matthew Burnham. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. A private service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. Condolences may be posted at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services at CRS.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved