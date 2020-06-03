Kathleen Madden Schaefer
Kathleen Madden Schaefer died peacefully on June 2, 2020. Although she couldn't be surrounded by her beloved family physically, they offered their prayers, love, and support. She was born the daughter of James Joseph Madden and Katherine Marie O'Toole on June 13, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA. Kathleen graduated from West Catholic High School and subsequently trained as a Laboratory Medical Technician. She was the sister of James Madden (Marion) and Patricia Allen (Richard) and is predeceased by her brother Robert Madden (Mary Ann). She is also survived by her five children: Christopher Schaefer (Christine), Daniel Schaefer (Alexa), Maureen Kearns (Steve), Karen Burnham (John), and Michael Schaefer; and ten grandchildren: Holden Kearns, Madeline Schaefer, Ann Marie Schaefer, Nicholas Kearns, Zachary Schaefer, Sean Schaefer, Hector Burnham, Alexandra Burnham, Caitlin Schaefer, and Matthew Burnham. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. A private service will be held at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington, VA. Condolences may be posted at www.murphyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services at CRS.org
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.