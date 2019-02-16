KATHLEEN EDITH STEPNEY (Age 94)
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving granddaughter, Kendall Floyd; two great-grandchildren, Jamari and Ean; two devoted sisters, Delores E. Johnson and Laverne J. Washington; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a multitude of friends. Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. at United House of Prayer For All People, 601 M. St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by B F Taylor Funeral Services, Inc.