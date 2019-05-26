

KATHLEEN E. STIEG



Kathleen E. Stieg, of McLean, VA passed away after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer at the Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington, VA on May 11, 2019. Born on December 4, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of Col Richard R. and Mildred Entwhistle of Durham, NC. Kathleen held an Associate Degree in English from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She was employed by the Chief of Ordnance of the United States Army and later in the Office of the Chief of Chaplains in the Pentagon. Kathleen was a long-standing member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Forrest H. Stieg, children Valerie Devine (Daniel) of Belmont, MA, Forrest R. Stieg (Karen) of McLean, VA, Kathleen Fereday of Annapolis, MD, brother Richard A. Entwhistle of Scappoose, OR, and six grandchildren: Forrest N. Stieg, Alexa Stieg, Andrew Stieg, Griffin Stieg, Madison Devine and Nolan Devine, and two nieces: Lynn Wingard and Erin McKenzie.

A memorial service will be held on June 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1545 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean, VA. A celebration of life reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the .