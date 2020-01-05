

KATHLEEN SWENDIMAN

(Age 70)



Passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She died peacefully, surrounded by her husband and two children.

A native Washingtonian, though recently retired to Chapel Hill, Kathleen had a successful and rewarding career of 40 years as a legislative attorney at the Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress. She graduated from Trinity Washington University in 1971 with a degree in Physics, and received her JD from Dickinson College of Law in 1974.

Kathleen was a semi-professional photographer, lending her keen eye for detail and natural beauty to organizations including the Honor Flight Network, Chapel Hill Garden Club, and the Wonder Connection for pediatric patients. She also loved to travel, taking recent trips to the Galapagos Islands, Russia, and France.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Alan R. Swendiman, children, Shelley Stinelli (Adam) and Robert Swendiman (Brenda), and three grandchildren.